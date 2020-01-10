Terri Tells You – John Grace running for 99th District Court Judge

We talk with long time attorney John Grace who is running for the 99th District Court. The job has been done by Judge William “Bill” Sowder since 2005 and he has decided to not run for re-election.

Grace has been an attorney since 1993 and has tried cases on both sides in court. He began his career in San Antonio in private practice and joined the the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s office in 2001 actually working for Judge Sowder when he was Lubbock’s Criminal District Attorney, then in 2010 Grace worked in the Litigation Section of the City Attorney’s Office.

He and his wife Jill have been married for 33 years and have a daughter who lives and works in San Antonio.

He has been involved in the Lubbock community by serving as a member and past President of the Lubbock Area Bar Association, past Chair of the Texas Bar College and other causes in our community.

Mr. Grace says that “he understands how important it is for judges to follow the law and avoid legislating from the bench. The citizens of Lubbock deserve and expect a knowledgeable, fair, and impartial judge to uphold the rule of law. I will be that judge.”

If you would like to learn more about John Grace you can shoot him an email at johngrace@johngraceforjudge.com on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JohnGraceForJudge/ on his website http://johngraceforjudge.com or give him a call at 806-317-9960.