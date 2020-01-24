Terri Tells You – “Listen to the voice you were born with”

In this week’s Terri Tells You, we sit down with the author of a new book about how to connect to your inner being and live as your authentic self. Kandy Ayala spent forty years doing an in-depth research project that brought her to write the book. She spent that time doing research and study the practices and routines of major religions and spiritual groups of the world. All culminated in this inspirational book about getting back to connecting with your gut intuition and being who you were meant to be and not who society wants you to be.

It’s an easy read you can knock out in a day or a book you can read and then think on for a few days. There is room in the book to make notes and write down your thoughts and feelings.

So no matter who you are or what age you are, this book is a must read…Be who you were meant to be…

You can find a copy of the book at http://www.balboapress.com or http://www.bn.com or http://www.amazon.com then after you get your copy go meet Kandy at a book signing on Saturday, February 1st at Josey’s Used Books from 11am-2pm or on Saturday, March 21st at Barnes and Noble from 2-4pm.