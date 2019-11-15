Terri Tells You – Miss Texas Outstanding Teen

It’s time for the 6th Annual Healing Hearts Blanket and Teddy Bear Drive. We will be collecting Blankets and Bears all across the state and donating them to Children’s Advocacy Centers. They will then find their way into the arms of children who undergo forensic interviews because of suspicions of abuse and neglect.

Allie Graves, a rising senior at Texas High School, is the new Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen. The 17-year-old competed as Miss Lone Star’s Outstanding Teen to capture the crown and title of Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen 2019 against 38 other contestants to win the title on June 28, 2019, at the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson. Along with the title of Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen 2019 and a $5000 scholarship, Graves was also awarded the Preliminary and Overall Talent Award, Community Service Award, and Miss Congeniality by a panel of 7 judges and her peers. Graves went on to compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding held in Orlando, Florida on July 23 – 27, 2019. While at the national competition, she was named Overall Vocalist, Non-finalist Talent Winner, and Ad Sales winner.

During her year of service, Graves will promote and speak about her platform, “What Love Can Do: Raising awareness to help put an end to child abuse.” Graves has previously completed over 2,000 volunteer hours, working with organizations like CASA, Child Protective Services, and For the Sake of One to help other children who have experienced abuse. Additionally, Graves organizes an annual blanket and teddy bear drive, and she donates the items to children who are entering the foster care system to be a source of comfort and security. On top of her social impact initiative, Graves is an ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals – the national platform for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Organization.