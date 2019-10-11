Terri Tells You – Mueller Inc. helps Refuge Services

Does your child love technology and want to either be on a device or game all the time? Then Code Ninjas is a new business you will want to check in to! Jody Slaughter and his wife Amy own Code Ninjas here in Lubbock and Jody says it is geared toward kids ages 7-14. They will have a blast building video games while learning coding, math, logic and problem solving.

The business is built in the same manner as a dojo. Kids start with a white bracelet and then work their way up through the colors until the reach the black bracelet. Kids will learn new skills and confidence as they move through the bracelets. Code Senseis will help kids along their path every step of the way. By the time they are done, they will have published a real app in the App Store!