Terri Tells You – Ramen Food Truck

Have you ever been out of town and had real Ramen? Well Lubbock no longer has to travel to get the good stuff. Ramen Shack Food Truck is selling out every single time they set up to sell.

We spoke with owner Tiffany Lumbreras about why they chose the Hub City and if you haven’t had a chance to try it we’ll tell you where to go!

Tiffany says that it takes three days to prepare everything by hand including the noodles so they are only open on the weekends. She and her husband Ramiro decided there was a need in Lubbock. It took them a few months to perfect their recipe but they got it down and opened the food truck in November of 2019.

They are at a different spot every weekend. Tonight, Friday the 7th they will be at the First Friday Art Trail from 5-9pm or rather until they sell out.

If you miss them tonight, don’t worry you can follow them on https://www.facebook.com/ramenshacklubbock/ or on Instagram http://@ramenshacklubbock to find out where they will be each weekend…But be there early…or they might sell out.