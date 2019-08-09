Terri Tells You – Restore

There is a new place in Lubbock that offers everything under one roof. Everything to help you restore your body. Whether you are an athlete, training to be an athlete or just wanting to feel better or look better, Restore is the place you want to be!

Laura Smith is the owner of the newly opened location in Lubbock which is just one of two locations in the state of Texas. Restore Cryotherapy was founded in 2015 to make personalized health and pain management services available to everyone. Their slogan is the same as their mission: help you feel better so you can do more. They provide the cleanliness of a state of the art medical facility, as well as unparalleled friendliness and customer service.



When Restore launched in Austin they started with only cryotherapy, but have evolved to include IV drip therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and several other cutting edge therapeutic modalities. They are committed to staying ahead of the curve to offer the most advanced services possible to you.

Restore is expanding across the U.S. Restore is now the leading retail provider of Hyper Wellness services in the United States. They say they have coined the phrase, “Hyper Wellness because it exemplifies our approach: offer cutting edge services that have shown results, we strive to make our customers feel better every time they visit, and hyper stimulate the body’s natural defense mechanisms. For us, Hyper Wellness is a lifestyle that we believe improves the lives of our customers.”

Restore’s unique retail locations are the antithesis of a traditional doctor’s office. They are efficient, fun and social. Not only do they educate people but they provide information in a completely transparent manner so that you can manage your wellness better. Every day, helping thousands of customers achieve their goals around sports performance, pain management, recovery, beauty and overall wellness.

Today, Hyper Wellness modalities include Cryotherapy (localized and whole body), IV Drip Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Infrared Saunas,Compression Therapy, Allergy Treatment, and Photobiomodulation Therapy. Working in concert, these services help increase the overall performance of the body.

You can find Restore at 7604 Milwaukee Ave. Suite 300 in The Hub Shopping center across the street from Picasso’s. Open seven days a week you just have to stop in and see all they have to offer. Or give them a call at 806-621-CRYO. You can also follow them on Facebook at @restorelubbock or Instagram at @restore_lubbock