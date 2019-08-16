Terri Tells You – Seven Skin Spa

In this week’s Terri Tells You we are joined by Christi Selby, Owner of Seven Skin Spa. She tells us all about Plasma Fibroblast Skin Tightening.

Plasma Fibroblast is a revolutionary cosmetic treatment which offers an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. Fibroblast delivers results which rival surgical procedures, but with minimal downtime and without having to go under the knife! And a needle never touches your skin.

Christi has a background in Nursing and has been an RN since 2011. But she has always had a love for skin care and how to turn back the clock on aging. Now she is helping provide this for anyone who wants to turn back time.

The procedure is available to any place on the body where there is loose skin. Crows feet, Knees, Neck and chest, arm fat, hands, stomach, etc. Christi explains that the pen has a needle but the needle never penetrates the skin, rather it causes an electrical charge that makes a dot on the skin. That skin then produces collagen to help heal and the skin heals itself and is therefore tighter. For those who don’t smoke, drink or don’t use sunscreen the results vary but for everyone else it lasts up to two years. Treatments require two sessions and the healing time is only 5-7 days.

For women who worry about not being able to wear makeup, you can with this treatment after 24 hours.

This treatment isn’t good for all skin tones though. So Christi says to go have a test patch done before the treatment. The process when you go in is simple. Christi puts a numbing cream on the area to be treated. Now, no matter what you do there are just some places on the body that will sting more than others. Then after thirty minutes she removes the numbing cream and uses a colored pencil to make the marks on the area that will bring the best result. The fibroblasting doesn’t take long at all! Then you are done and she tells you exactly how to care for your skin to get the maximum results.

The results are staggering.