Terri Tells You – So.Bar South

I’m not sure how many times I’ve ever agreed with the statement, “You can have fun without having a hangover”. But today thanks to Daniel and So.Bar South, I’m a believer! So.Bar South is a new business in Lubbock where you can have owner, Daniel Hernandez come to your event and create mocktails that are beautiful and taste amazing!

Daniel explained that when his wife was expecting their first child, she wanted something to drink other than water or La Croix when they went places. So he began creating mocktails. Everyone can enjoy a mocktail… When you have good food, good drinks are essential and makes an evening even more special. And you can have a great time with nonalcoholic drinks.

Whether you are hosting a dinner party, any type of shower, brunch, or work events, Daniel can put together a flavor you love. He explained that he gets all of his ingredients as local as possible so that he is supporting other local businesses across the area.

On his website Daniel explains where the name So.Bar South came from… Social. Sober. Bar. South.

In this segment Daniel made a caramel apple drink and honestly it was so good! I can see this at a Halloween party and everyone can enjoy the flavor of fall.

For more information on So.Bar South you can log on to the So.Bar South website and read reviews and hire Daniel for your next event. Then on social media you can find So.Bar South on Facebook and Instagram

You will NOT regret it!