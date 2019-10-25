Terri Tells You – Taco Casa

In this weeks Terri Tells You we are joined by Cody Dodson who is the owner of Taco Casa in Lubbock. They opened the end of September and Cody says they are staying very busy and appreciates the warm welcome from the people of Lubbock.

What makes them different is the fact that all ingredients are made the day of. All ingredients are fresh. Cody says some of the favorite items are the Chiladas, Super Nachos, and the soft tacos.

Taco Casa is located at 6815 82nd Street and you can follow them on Facebook at @tacocasalubbock