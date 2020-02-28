Terri Tells You – The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook

Author Allison Childress has spent her life as a dietician, and got her doctorate. She is a mother and grandmother who teamed up with a chef and together they released THE cookbook every expectant mother needs…

The book, “The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook, ‘A complete food and nutrition resource for expectant mothers, babies, and toddlers’.” It has been awarded the National Parenting Product Award Winner. As a parent, this is the cookbook every parent needed 20 years ago…

The Ultimate New Mom’s Cookbook is your guide to navigating this new world of prenatal nutrition, baby purees and picky eaters. Brimming with wholesome, satisfying recipes for every stage from the first day of your pregnancy to those tricky toddler years, this book eases your transition into parenthood and sets the foundation for your child to be a healthy and adventurous eater.

Chef Aurora Satler and nutritionist Allison Childress anticipate your every new-parent need, with recipes for stocking your freezer for those first days home from the hospital, nutritious foods mom should eat while nursing and methods for introducing your child to new flavors and food textures.

Delicious recipes like Tropical Tummy Mango Faux-’Jito soothe an upset stomach and satisfy intense pregnancy cravings, while Soba Noodle and Broccoli Rabe Buddha Bowls keep your energy up for sleepless nights filled with feedings. As your baby transitions to solids, nutrient-packed purees can be easily whipped up and repurposed into flavorful meals the whole family will enjoy, like Southwest Sweet Potato Cakes and Black Bean Salsa Fresca.

This essential manual will nourish your baby from the first day of your pregnancy through the toddler years.

Whether you need a shower gift, or a gift for a friend that just found out they are expecting, this book is going to be a staple every parent needs.

You can find it for sale at Barnes and Noble or Amazon.