TTY – Burklee Hill Vineyard

Today on Terri Tells You, we talk with Elizabeth Hill who owns Burklee Hill Vineyards. It is a family-owned winery producing locally-grown wine from the Texas High Plains. The Hill family has grown wine grapes on the Texas High Plains since 2002 on land farmed by the family for five generations. With a passion for quality, local wine, they are making it a tribute to the generations of family members that have inspired them.

The name, “Burklee,” was chosen in tribute to Chace Hill’s grandfathers, Burk Roberts and Eddie “Lee” Courtney. Burk was named after Chace’s great-grandfather, Burnett Burk, who previously owned and farmed the land where the vineyard is located today.

Chace and Elizabeth were original, founding members of Trilogy Cellars and look forward to continuing the tradition of 100% Texas wine through the Burklee Hill tasting rooms in both Levelland and Lubbock. The Lubbock location is located at 1109 Broadway which is the Historic Kress building. Not only do they offer wine tastings, they also have a bistro, because wine is just better when you pair it with food and friends.

The location also offers a room for meetings, showers, or large parties. To schedule just head over to their website at http://www.burkleehillvineyars.com Or find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter under @BurkleeHillVineyards

They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11am-9pm then on Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm. They also will have live music on the weekends so you will want to add this to your list of must visit places in Lubbock.

Cheers!