14th annual Waltzing for Wishes Gala tickets available

LUBBOCK, Texas — Make-A-Wish is hosting its 14th annual Waltzing for Wishes Gala on February 15th.

It’ll be held at the Overton Hotel. Table and individual tickets are available. Individual tickets start at $200.

Our own Kellianne Klass will be one of many dancing in the event.​ There will also be several items up for auction.

All the money raised will benefit kids right here on the South Plains.

​If you’d like to go, give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a call at 806-785-9474.

