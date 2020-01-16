14th annual Waltzing for Wishes Gala tickets available

LUBBOCK, Texas — Make-A-Wish is hosting its 14th annual Waltzing for Wishes Gala on February 15th.
It’ll be held at the Overton Hotel. Table and individual tickets are available. Individual tickets start at $200.
Our own Kellianne Klass will be one of many dancing in the event. There will also be several items up for auction.
All the money raised will benefit kids right here on the South Plains.
If you’d like to go, give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a call at 806-785-9474.
Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/