Don’t miss Wish Wednesday’s at Schlotzsky’s!

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are lots of ways you can help grant wishes for kids in need right here on the South Plains.

People can call Make-A-Wish and volunteer to be a wish granter, or help with fundraising.

If you just don’t have the time to volunteer, here’s something really easy.

Visit Schlotzsky’s at 6804 82nd St., and take part in their Wish Wednesday fundraiser. The restaurant is donating fifteen percent of sales on Wednesday’s to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The goal is to raise enough money to grant one wish.

“We’re also going to have tip jars, one hundred percent is going to Make-A-Wish,” said Chloe Stanley, Marketing and Catering Manager. “It’s completely for Make-A-Wish.”

“You get to actually see what Make-A-Wish does for that family, and that child,” Stanley said. “And the confidence they get for that wish. To feel important is just something you can’t ignore, and to be a part of that is just so so exciting.”

Head on out there next Wednesday, they even serve breakfast.

Have you ever wondered how Schlotzsky’s got their name?

“We had a gentleman that decided he was going to follow his daughter to UT to go to school,” Stanley said. “If you actually look at our name, it’s a conjunction of three different words. ‘Sch’ stands for school because they wanted to follow their daughter to school. ‘Lotz’ stands for lots because they wanted to sale lots of sandwiches. And ‘sky’ is because sky’s the limit and that’s why we have a sky in the store.”

Schlotzsky’s serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

CLICK HERE FOR THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/SchlotzskysLubbock82nd/

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.

https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/