LUBBOCK, Texas — Shaylee Boger was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a form of muscular dystrophy, in 2014.

“So, Pome Disease is a glycogen storage disease. It’s under the umbrella of Muscular Dystrophy,” said Boger. “However, how Pompe is different than some other forms. It’s an enzyme deficiency. So, my body does not produce an enzyme or produce very much of the enzyme that allows you to process glycogen once it gets stored in your muscles for long-term energy, and this causes the muscles to die.”

Boger applied for Make-A-Wish herself and researched all her options. Right when her wish to go to the Japan Olympics in 2020 was granted, the pandemic hit. Boger had to go on her wish before her 21st birthday, so she ultimately chose to go to Disney World.

It costs an average of ten thousand dollars to grant one wish. If you’d like to help grant wishes like Shaylee’s, give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a call at 806-785-9474.

The Foundation is also getting ready to host the Stars of the South Plains talent show fundraiser on February 24th.

Applications to enter the talent show will be open until January 21. Anyone with a talent, from singers to comedians is welcome to submit a video entry for a $25 fee. The foundation will pick the best 12 or so applications to perform on the Buddy Holly Hall Stage. The winner will walk away with a $5,000 prize.

For those who might not want to enter, but would rather come to the show, tickets start at $25 each. If you would like to learn more, click here.