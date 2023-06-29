LUBBOCK, Texas — Hannah Hooks wished to meet her favorite princesses, so the Make-A-Wish Foundation made that dream come true.

She spent a week at Disney World not only getting to meet her favorite characters in real life, but she got the glam treatment while she was there.

The princesses did her hair while giving her a new dress and tiara. She smiled the entire time she was on her trip. Hooks was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a genetic neuro-disorder that causes loss of communication skills and movement.

This magical trip was the inspiration for her mom Denay Hooks to get more involved with the foundation. She’s now the development officer for the Lubbock Chapter helping to make even more wishes a reality.

If you’d like to help out, just give Denay Hooks a call at 806-785-9474.