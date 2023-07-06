LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Waltzing for Wishes Gala, happens August 4, 2023.

KAMC’s Atiana San Miguel is one of the celebrity dancers stepping out of her comfort zone to perform a ball room dance in front of hundreds of supporters. She’s performing the quick step.

If you’d like to see the performances, just visit this website to get your tickets. Single seats and tables are still available to purchase. Click here to get tickets.

Use the video player above to see more.