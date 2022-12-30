LUBBOCK, Texas — Every Wednesday on KAMC News we introduce you to kids who are finding out their wishes are coming true.

Now is a great time for you to be a part of these stories.

When you are thinking about your end of the year giving, the Make-A-Wish Foundation would love anything you can give.

Every dollar donated goes toward wishes for kids living right here on the South Plains.

Those wishes could be a kid meeting their favorite celebrity, going to Disney World, getting a playhouse, or anything their heart desires.

Make-A-Wish North Texas covers a big part of the Lone Star State, including the South Plains.

This year, they granted 30 wishes.

And it’s not just for the kids, but it’s a great chance for their families to not think about sickness or treatments.

“We never let cost affect what a child’s wish is,” said Make-A-Wish North Texas CEO Kim Elenez. “Our ability to raise the funds and have the volunteers to be able to pull all these wishes off is just central to creating these life changing experiences.”

Over 1,200 kids are waiting for a wish right now.

If you want to become a volunteer, wish granter or make a donation, call the Lubbock Make-A-Wish office at (806) 785-9474.