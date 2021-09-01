Wish Wednesday: 14 wishes granted for kids in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — September 1 marks a new fiscal year for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. During the year from September 1, 2020 to now, the foundation has granted fourteen wishes for kids here in Lubbock.

Make-A-Wish North Texas covers 161 counties, including Lubbock.

Over the last year, more than 300 wishes were granted in our division.

Fundraisers looked a little different during that time due to COVID-19. The Waltzing for Wishes Gala was canceled, for example.

The local community sure stepped up to help. Local businesses spotlighted days or items where a portion of sales went to the foundation to pitch in for wish kids.

Together, these fundraisers added up to $210,000 dollars for our local wish kids.

If you’d like to continue to help our deserving kids.

You can donate at WishesNeedYou.org.

