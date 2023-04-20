LUBBOCK, Texas — Wallace Collier suffered Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy or HIE before he was born. HIE is a brain dysfunction caused by a lack of blood flow and oxygen. Now 9 years old, Wallace is non-verbal.

Thanks to help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Wallace got to go on a shopping spree with his mom and his brother. He got a pretty good list of new items, and after years of struggle, a moment like this made his mom’s heart happy! Use the video player to see.

If you’d like to help wish kids like Wallace right here on the South Plains, give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a call at 806-785-9474.