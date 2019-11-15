Wish Wednesday: A Race to Disney World

LAMESA, Texas —Thomas Rodriquez got the surprise of a lifetime when Cal’s Convenience hosted a party just for him. Thomas has a rare genetic syndrome, KBG.

To grant his wish of going to Disney World, Stripes stores helped raise nearly $10,000.

“Thomas didn’t speak until he was about three,” said Stephanie Rabon, Thomas’ mom. “He didn’t learn how to walk until he was about two.”

His Friend Serenity was among the family and friends in the crowd. She said she drove all the way from Dallas to be there for his big day.

“I haven’t seen him in six months that’s why I’m so emotional,” Ellis said.

She said she made it to Lamesa just in time.

“This took so much effort for him to get this one wish,” Ellis said. “He’s going to have a blast. To see his face light up I knew this was all for him.”

Thomas’ parents said they are thankful for the community which raised thousands of dollars to send them to Florida.

“It was amazing to see the community support,” Rabon said. “The love and care about Thomas touches your heart. to know he’s loved by so many people.”

