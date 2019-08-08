Wish Wednesday: A scavenger hunt leads to a big surprise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For a little boy fighting a serious illness in Tennessee, it’s a Disney dream come true.

Zain, 5, is a Make-A-Wish kid, and on Wednesday, all of the Shops at Saddle Creek in Germantown came together to make his wish a reality.

However, before the big reveal, Zain had to first go on a scavenger hunt.

By conducting science experiments at five different stores, he got clues to his big surprise.

When he put all the clues together, he discovered he’s going to Disney World.

“They were excited to bring him here today, and each of the stores that participated had a little party to meet him and let him know that he’s going to Disney World, to ride all of the rides and do everything else and have all the fun things that kids should get to do,” says Mary Susan Asters with Make-A-Wish Mid-South.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.

