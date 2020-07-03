Wish Wednesday: Allie offers hope to kids waiting on their wishes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Allie Gonzales knows exactly what South Plains wish kids are feeling as they wait for their dreams to come true.

She’s a cancer survivor and a wish kid, and is now a senior at Texas Woman’s University interning with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.​

“It happened, and it was more than I could have ever imagined. More than I could have ever dreamed.” said Gonzales.​

With aspirations of becoming a child life specialist, she’s spending her time this summer giving kids hope.​

“Helping kids that are in the same situation as me is what drives me to do what I’m doing even more. said Gonzales, I have this drive and passion to help kids in the give them hope and comfort they’re not alone.”​

At 15-years-old Gonzales was diagnosed with stage three cancer. It was around Christmastime while, in the hospital, when Make-A-Wish came knocking.​

“Right away, I was like okay if I’m eligible for a wish, I want to go to Paris. Everyone in the room laughed,” she said. “I was like no, I want to go to Paris. that’s what I want to do.”

The trip wouldn’t happen right away though.​

“So, I had a lot of set backs because I had different surgeries, and doctor’s don’t like us to travel too far because we’re prone to infection and things of that nature,” she said. “I knew I could wait, and I knew the wait was going to be worth it.”

Right after her high school graduation, she got the news she’s was about to take a flight to France.​

“I went to the top of the Eiffel Tower. I did a bike tour from Paris to Versailles and I had a picnic in the Versailles garden stopped in shops. I got to go to the Louvre, and got to see Notre Dame. Anything you can think of really that any tourist would want to see in Paris.” said Gonzales.​

One of the most incredible moments of the trip, standing on top of the Eiffle Tower.​

“It felt like I was on top of the world, I was just speechless. I was at the top and you don’t think what I’ve gone through… if you were to be told you have to go through cancer to get a wish. When I was up there at the top, the tower reminded of why I never gave up and pushed me to fight and fight and fight.” said Gonzales.”​

Now, she’s spending her time working virtually with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.​

“It honestly hasn’t been too bad. It’s so crazy because Make-A-Wish has found a way to make it all work. Virtual meetings with our wish kids. Putting in just as much effort ​

how much effort is just outstanding.” said Gonzales.​

With grad school being her next goal, and cancer behind her ​

“Through that journey I found my purpose. Had I not gone through that, I would have never met a child life specialist. Everything happens for a reason.” said Gonzales.​

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​