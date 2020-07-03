Wish Wednesday: Allie offers hope to kids waiting on their wishes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Allie Gonzales knows exactly what South Plains wish kids are feeling as they wait for their dreams to come true.
She’s a cancer survivor and a wish kid, and is now a senior at Texas Woman’s University interning with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“It happened, and it was more than I could have ever imagined. More than I could have ever dreamed.” said Gonzales.
With aspirations of becoming a child life specialist, she’s spending her time this summer giving kids hope.
“Helping kids that are in the same situation as me is what drives me to do what I’m doing even more. said Gonzales, I have this drive and passion to help kids in the give them hope and comfort they’re not alone.”
At 15-years-old Gonzales was diagnosed with stage three cancer. It was around Christmastime while, in the hospital, when Make-A-Wish came knocking.
“Right away, I was like okay if I’m eligible for a wish, I want to go to Paris. Everyone in the room laughed,” she said. “I was like no, I want to go to Paris. that’s what I want to do.”
The trip wouldn’t happen right away though.
“So, I had a lot of set backs because I had different surgeries, and doctor’s don’t like us to travel too far because we’re prone to infection and things of that nature,” she said. “I knew I could wait, and I knew the wait was going to be worth it.”
Right after her high school graduation, she got the news she’s was about to take a flight to France.
“I went to the top of the Eiffel Tower. I did a bike tour from Paris to Versailles and I had a picnic in the Versailles garden stopped in shops. I got to go to the Louvre, and got to see Notre Dame. Anything you can think of really that any tourist would want to see in Paris.” said Gonzales.
One of the most incredible moments of the trip, standing on top of the Eiffle Tower.
“It felt like I was on top of the world, I was just speechless. I was at the top and you don’t think what I’ve gone through… if you were to be told you have to go through cancer to get a wish. When I was up there at the top, the tower reminded of why I never gave up and pushed me to fight and fight and fight.” said Gonzales.”
Now, she’s spending her time working virtually with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“It honestly hasn’t been too bad. It’s so crazy because Make-A-Wish has found a way to make it all work. Virtual meetings with our wish kids. Putting in just as much effort
how much effort is just outstanding.” said Gonzales.
With grad school being her next goal, and cancer behind her
“Through that journey I found my purpose. Had I not gone through that, I would have never met a child life specialist. Everything happens for a reason.” said Gonzales.
If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.
