Wish Wednesday: Anderson recalls wish of playing hockey with the stars and shares message of hope

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wish kids are in a bit of a holding pattern right now as the Make-A-Wish Foundation navigates the coronavirus.

Wish kid Anderson McDuffie recalled his wish of playing a hockey game with the Dallas Stars last year. He has a heart condition and wished to bring his best friends and brother to play a game of hockey against the the pros with his team, the EKG’s.

He said one of his favorite moments getting in his first hockey fight.

Anderson hasn’t been able to practice his favorite sport, because he’s among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. He has a message of hope for those waiting for their dreams to come true.

“Just be patient with it because when it does happen it’s so much better. It’s really amazing. It’s worth the wait,” he said.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.