Wish Wednesday: Bank VP fox-trots for wishes

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock bank vice president is taking on a new challenge — ballroom dancing.

“She told me about Make-A-Wish. It really kind of touched me and what they’re doing for kids,” said Paul Dannevik, Senior Vice President of Lubbock National Bank.

Dannevik said he has never had any formal dance training. He said he is doing this now to help make sure children’s wishes are granted.

“The average cost of a wish is about $10,000,” Dannevik said. “There’s a wait list of 85 kids.”

Acencio Garcia, owner of Absolute Dance Lubbock, is coaching this year’s dancers.

“I think it’s exciting to see people who can’t do it. Like Paul for instance, he came in saying ‘i can’t do anything,'” Garcia said.

“My dance experience is dancing probably at Midnight Rodeo two stepping, and that probably wasn’t very good,” Dannevik said.

Dannevik’s going from two stepping to the fox-trot with partner Lynelle Frakes.

“It’s a very twenties dance, 1920’s dance very flirty dance,” Frakes said.



She said this is her first time working with someone who doesn’t have any formal training.

“It’s fun, it’s definitely a challenge for me to. I’m used to people that have a little more experience,” Frakes said. “It’s fun for me to help teach it’s definitely interesting.”

“I’m super excited, I can’t wait, I’m just excited for the dancers. I know they’re going to be nervous even though they say they’re not, but that’s good,” Garcia said.

There are still tickets available to this year’s Waltzing for Wishes Gala. It’s February 15th, if you’d like to attend just give them a call at 806-785-9474 or e-mail waltzing@ntx.org

