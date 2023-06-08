LUBBOCK, Texas — Meredith Kimmel, a full time first grade teacher with a passion for children, spends her spare time volunteering as a wish granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Wish granters are the first step toward something special for kids who are facing life threatening illnesses, so making these dreams a reality is an important job.

Kimmel’s job is to meet with the kids and their families to figure out what the child’s one true wish is.

If you’d like to get involved e-mail the Make-A-Wish Foundation at volunteer@ntx.wish.org

