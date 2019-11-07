Wish Wednesday: Becoming a Wish Granter

LUBBOCK, Texas — It takes lots of local volunteers to make a child’s dream come true. They spend a lot of hours training, and preparing for the big wish.

There are kids across the South Plains waiting right now to meet their wish granters.

If you’ve ever considering getting involved, right now is the perfect time.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting an online wish granter training course on November, 11th.

It’s easy to sign up, just fill out an application online, and do a background check. Then a two hour training course is done all online.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a call at 806-785-9474.

