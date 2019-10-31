Wish Wednesday: Boy gets wish to go to Star Wars Land

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A five-year-old child’s wish to go to Star Wars Land was granted Tuesday night, October 15.

KNWA was there when Rogers High School students and the Make-A-Wish Foundation gave young Heiden the surprise of a lifetime.

“We just went straight to work trying to make it the best it could be.”

The performances, the gifts, special guests we contacted and tried to cater it to be special to Heiden.

The entire community of Rogers is always so willing to help and to give to help us with this event.”

Heiden’s dad, Zach Spillman said, “what an overwhelming day, I mean just far beyond anything we could have expected.”

“Here are 2,000 strangers that we’ve never met in our lives and we felt their love and support for our little boy,” he said.

“Our son just received the world’s most amazing gift from friends that we didn’t even know loved him and cared about him.

“As a parent, there is nothing that can describe the feeling of joy and warmth that this community has poured over us at that moment.”

