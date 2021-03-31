Wish Wednesday: Boy granted shopping spree during brain cancer battle

Wish Wednesday

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — Landon Willingham, nine-years-old, recently underwent treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for astrocytoma, a rare, life-threatening form of brain cancer.

On Tuesday, Landon went on the shopping spree of a lifetime, thanks to Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish and Best Buy teamed up to let Landon buy whatever he wanted.

Landon says Best Buy is his favorite store.

Landon says he bought a new iPhone, GoPro Camera, TV, Computer, and accessories since he is a YouTube streamer. All of this made for one long receipt. Landon says the phone was the most important find.

His mother Traci says it’s a blessing he came out of surgery.

“It; ‘s very nice to be here with him today. We praise the Lord for everything he’s done for us,” says Traci.

Dessi Leff, a Make-A-Wish volunteer, says Best Buy made the experience great for the family with a red carpet and taking a picture with employees after.

