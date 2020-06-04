Wish Wednesday: Braelyn celebrates two big milestones with a parade

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wish kids are among the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of them are already fighting life-threatening illnesses.

This week Braelyn, whose wish was to go to Disney World last year, is celebrating two big milestones. Doctors removed her port on Monday, because Braelyn has beaten cancer.​

She also turned four last week, so her parents threw her a parade to celebrate. Joining the party? Texas Tech Men’s Basketball players Kyler Edwards and Clarence Nadolny.​

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​