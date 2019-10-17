Wish Wednesday: Braelyn’s dream of meeting Mickey Mouse comes true

LUBBOCK, Texas — Braelyn, who is winning a battle with cancer, recently got to spend a week at Disney World with her parents. And one of the biggest highlights was meeting Mickey Mouse.

“We thought she would like Minnie better,” said Ashley Martinez, Braelyn’s mom. “Mickey was her favorite for sure.”

She even got an autograph from the mouse himself.

“At Give Kids The World, they give the kids toys everyday,” said Ashley Martinez, Braelyn’s mom. “They brought it to her on the first day we were there. The next day he was there and autographed it for them.”

At 17-months-old, Braelyn was diagnosed with leukemia. Now, she’s almost done with treatment.

“It was overwhelming at times because the reason why we were there. It brought back all the memories that she’s been through,” Martinez said. “She deserves it for everything she’s been through for a year and half.”

There were so many unforgettable moments while they were there.

“Who did you like the best? ‘Elsa and Olaf,” Braelyn said.

“It was cool meeting her, she was really nice,” said Israel Rodriguez, Braelyn’s dad.

Braelyn’s trip was full of rides, meeting characters, and even catching a movie with her parents.

With stops at Universal Studios and Seaworld, it was a trip only the Make-A-Wish Foundation could make possible.

“We are grateful for everybody who donates to Make-A-Wish,” Martinez said. “Without that it wouldn’t have been possible for us to do that.”

Now, Braelyn never leaves home without bringing her favorite person along for the ride.

“She’s very obsessed with this now (Mickey Mouse) she cries for it,” said Israel Rodriguez.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

