Wish Wednesday: California Boy’s dream of becoming a police officer becomes reality

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local 10-year-old boy who loves lights, sirens and law enforcement got his own parade through Sacramento Thursday morning.

Students at Herman Leimbach Elementary School lined the sidewalk, holding signs to cheer on one of their classmates.

Devin Wade has a genetic condition he’s been battling since birth.

While he’s certainly had difficult moments along his journey, seeing law enforcement vehicles always brings a smile to his face.

“Anytime he hears sirens, whatever he’s doing at that moment stops. And whatever I’m doing has to stop and we have to look out the window to see,” said Devin’s father, Denny Wade.

And Thursday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation brought the lights and sirens to Devin.

From the school parking lot and through the streets of South Sacramento, the parade brought Devin to the Courtland Fire Station where he got more big surprises: a cop uniform and a bike.

His parents told FOX40 Devin already patrols their home.

“I buy him fake handcuffs all the time and, literally, I give him little sticky notes with pens and he’ll write us tickets and handcuff us and say we’re arrested,” his dad said.

Now, he’ll be able to put on his own uniform and take his own police motorcycle out on the streets of his neighborhood.

“Today is never going to be outdone,” said Devin’s mom, Daniele Iseri. “This is going to be the talk until the end of time.”

“It’s very emotional and I’m so happy this is happening for him,” Wade said. “It’s not only going to be a day he’ll never forget, but I’ll never forget it as well.”

Devin’s mom said her son’s love of law enforcement actually inspired her to pursue a career in public service. She currently volunteers at a local fire department and is working on becoming a paramedic.