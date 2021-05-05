Wish Wednesday: Car Club raises money and hosts parade for wish kids

The Coffee and Cars Club is celebrating its ninth anniversary by hosting a car show and auction to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“With all the stuff that went on over the last year, it’s been difficult for any charity to raise funds. They were looking for alternatives to raise funds, and we kept on having coffee and cars every month. We thought it would be a good way to partner and be able to support them.” said Brandon Tyler, Owner of Progressive Properties.

The guys show their cars, from the classics to the sporty and raise thousands of dollars for the foundation.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve had a couple people come up and tell us they were wish kids, and how much it means to them. To take something that is just a passion that we have to just hang out with other car guys to give back to a good cause.” said Aaron Garrett, President of Coffee and Cars.

Over at Zariah’s house, she was ready for the show.

“It’s going to be a parade, I’m really excited.” said Zariah.

She’s currently waiting on her wish to meet her favorite youtuber, Les Do Makeup, who has over 1 million followers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

“I wanted to meet this girl. She’s my favorite celebrity — her name is Les Do Makeup. I love to watch her do cakes and stuff.” said Zariah.

Zariah is battling aplastic anemia, a rare condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

“I got really sick with my liver at first. They didn’t know what was happening and I got sick again. My doctors said you know what, you should get a Make-A-Wish and they were like yeah,” said Zariah.

Since she’s so susceptible to viruses, during the height of the pandemic she spent her days inside and away from many family and friends.

“Those kids just light up when they get their wishes granted. So it’s been really good,” said Garrett Young, Club member.

Zariah is now in remission.

