LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish foundation surprised 12-year-old Carson with his dream of going to Disney World.

His parents following a long tradition of waiting to tell him until the day before they took off for Florida. Carson was surprised with the news as soon as he got off the school bus at his home in Lubbock.

Carson has epilepsy and has suffered from seizures since he was seven months old.

His favorite movie is Frozen. He says the first thing he’s going to do when he gets there is look for his favorite snowman, Olaf.