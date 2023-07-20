LUBBOCK, Texas — The 16th Annual Waltzing for Wishes gala is August 4, 2023. Matt Martinez is an accountant at Carpet Tech, and he’s learning the salsa. He’s one of several celebrity dancers who have been practicing for weeks now.

With very little dance experience, this is Martinez’s first time taking on a ballroom dance. Martinez says he’s taking this challenge to help encourage donations during the big fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. If you’d like to help make wishes come true for our South Plains wish kids and cheer on Martinez, tickets are still available.

If you’d like to go, give the Make-A-Wish Foundation a call at 806-785-9474.

Or click here to buy tickets.