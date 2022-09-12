LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Reporter Ryan Chandler and Lady Raider Head Coach Krista Gerlich, along with four other celebrities, put all their hard work over the last five months on the dance floor.

The Make-A-Wish team and more than five hundred supporters are looking forward to their performances. All this work will help raise money to grant wishes for our South Plains kids.

“I’m super excited. There’s absolutely nerves because I’m a competitor.” said Gerlich.

“I wish I could say I was nervous. I’m really not, I’m more just excited and anxious to show out and put it all on the dance floor.” Chandler.

“It’s remarkable the energy in the room. We’ve got a lot of wish kids waiting and they’ve been waiting for a long time.” said Belinda Marshall, CFO, Make-A-Wish North Texas.

It costs, on average, $12,000 to grand one wish.

The competition is fierce, the dance couples have been practicing for five months and the ballroom choreography is tough even for a professional.

“We’re used to having an audience, right? But they’re not right in front of us, I don’t see their faces,” said Chandler. “Running through the dance we get really up close and personal with a lot of the tables here so that’s going to be different.”

Chandler wowed the crowd with his performance of the hesitation waltz.

“It’s so cool already to see the community coming together for a good cause. Most importantly for the wish kids you see come out. Some of them very sick. Seeing the whole community rally around them, that’s the best feeling tonight.” said Chandler.

The crowd even got involved with her routine as Gerlich danced the two-step.

“We try to teach even to our Lady Raiders just how grateful we are to be able to do what we do right? When these kids are facing some really tough life-threatening situations you know they need a little courage, they just need a little hope.” said Gerlich.

The highlight of the evening was starlight dancer and cancer survivor Rhue, who danced with her dad for an emotional moment, driving home just what this night means for Rhue and so many other kids just like her.

It was just a few months ago Make-A-Wish delivered her playhouse, a place where she and her sister can spend their time together.

The night had one goal: raise thousands for deserving wish kids, capping off so much hard work by these dancers.

“I thought it was fun. I hope people were entertained and I hope that we got everybody excited to raise a lot of money for Make-A-Wish.” said Gerlich.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation raised more than $300,000 to help grant wishes for our South Plains kids.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474

