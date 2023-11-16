LUBBOCK, Texas — Make-A-Wish kids get support from so many people in the Lubbock community. For kids being treated at Covenant Children’s Hospital, Lauren Bergmann, a Child Life Specialist, is one person they look forward to seeing.

Bergmann is there to help kids understand what’s happening to them. She talks to them about the treatments the kids need and makes their time at the hospital a little more fun.

Bergmann said the most rewarding part of her job is introducing the kids and their families to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. When the process of getting a wish begins, she uses that to help keep the child’s spirits up.

“I orient all our new diagnoses to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That’s my job on the inpatient side. I get to tell each kid about Make-A-Wish and how when they’re done with treatment or sometimes in the middle of their treatment they get to go on this fun trip or get this big item they’ve been wanting. Which is super cool and rewarding. Every time they come back from their trip, I ask how your trip to Disney was or how was your trip to Hawaii, and they’re so excited to tell me about it.” said Bergmann.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it needs donations and volunteers. Give Denay Hooks a call at 806-785-9474.