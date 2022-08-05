LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich shines on the court and is now preparing to hit a different hard wood as a star in the waltzing for wishes gala.

“It’s a challenge. It’s not very easy to do,” said Gerlich. “It’s a lot easier to watch it go ‘oh I can do that,’ than actually go out there and perform it.”

She’s leaving behind the Euro Step and going to the Two-Step.

“It’s not anything like any Two-Step I’ve ever done before. back in the old barn dances you know that you had, it’s not like that at all.

“It’s really fun. I love that I’m learning something new. It’s a hard dance. I mean I think it’s a really hard dance. I thought it would be easier for me to catch on.” said Gerlich.

A challenge she’s hoping will inspire her team and she jumps way out of her comfort zone to take on this ballroom dance.

“I want my girls to see me to like put myself out there and have some courage you know to do something different. It’s okay if people laugh. it’s going to be okay, and it’s going to be okay if people enjoy it. I’m the one out there doing it. I just think it’s a great opportunity.” said Gerlich.

Coach Gerlich has been practicing this dance for months knowing what her performance means to our South Plains wish kids.

“I feel like that’s the business that I’m in anyway is just to help kids. You know my kids might be 18 to 24-years-old in my profession, but this is an opportunity to just help kids that are struggling, you know? That their families are struggling, they’re struggling just to give them some joy and something to look forward to,” she said. “And I just think Make-A-Wish is such an incredible organization and the mission is is just so important and so heartwarming and I’m just happy to be a small part of it.”

She’s hoping this ally-oop gets her the trophy.

“I want to learn. I want to do it right. and yes, I’m very competitive. I’m in it to win it,” Gerlich said.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

And if you’d like to learn ballroom dancing, click here.