LUBBOCK, Texas — Cooper Roberts recently received his wish of a brand-new pergola.

Cooper’s smile brightens every room he is in.

Construction crews started building the pergola at seven in the morning, while Cooper had class inside.

His teacher bringing a Saint Patrick’s day lesson.

Cooper’s doctor approached his parents saying the Make-A-Wish Foundation could really help him.

“Cooper will be 10 in May. He has a seizure disorder, and he has Cerebral Palsy, so those are his two big diagnoses that we kind of battle,” said Brittany Roberts, Cooper’s mom. “We are his sole caregiver. We do everything from sunup to sundown for him, and we have a huge village that takes such good care of him.”

Though Cooper is non-verbal, he has no problem communicating and it’s easy to see who he enjoys spending his time with.

“It was kind of hard. We went back and forth on different ideas. He does best with his family. His family and his people are what he lives for,” Roberts said. “So, we love to be outside, and he has a four-year-old brother that’s a ball of energy.”

Roberts thought long and hard about what would benefit him the most, and decided a pergola was the perfect fit.

About eight hours later, the pergola was complete and Cooper got to see it for the very first time.

“We have a decent size family, and we also have tons of friends and they love Cooper. They want to be part of his life as much as they can and so I think being able to have this wish is something that will benefit a lot of people. to make lots of memories and have lots of stories for years to come.” said Roberts.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, just give them a call at 806-785-9474.