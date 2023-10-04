LUBBOCK, Texas — Karson Ward, a Coronado High School senior was granted a trip to Hawaii as part of his Make-A-Wish request.

Ward was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 14 years-old. His mom noticed he wasn’t growing how he should and took him to a specialist. Doctors found Ward had extremely high levels of sodium in his blood. It was later discovered Ward had a tumor sitting on his pituitary gland, causing him not to grow.

After undergoing chemo and radiation, Ward is now in remission.

Ward is heavily involved in Lubbock ISD’s broadcasting program with hopes for a future career in sports broadcasting. Ward spends his Friday night under the Lowrey stadium lights, working as a play-by-play announcer at football games.

It costs an average of $10,000 to grant one wish. If you would like to help grant a wish for a child in the South Plains or learn about volunteer opportunities, call the Make-A-Wish Foundation at 806-785-9474.