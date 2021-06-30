Wish Wednesday: dreams of camping in luxury comes true for five wish kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Make-A-Wish of Central New York granted not one, but five wishes to incredible and courageous CNY wish kids Friday at Camping World in Syracuse.

Each kid shared the same wish, to receive a camper to enjoy with their family and friends. The organization was able to pull it off marking the first time they’ve ever granted five wishes all at once.

“Today to be able to say yes to these five kids and have them be so excited and at the start of summer, they may be going off this weekend to go camping and we sure hope so and that they have many many years of memories that they will be creating all because of the impact of a wish,” Make-A-Wish of CNY CEO, Diane Kuppermann said.

One of the recipients was 14-year-old Onondaga County resident, Delanie Zimmer.

“It is awesome, I just can’t even think of anything else to ask for,” she said.

Zimmer was born with a rare genetic disorder called tuberous sclerosis, but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her passion of competing in horse shows, the very thing that inspired her wish.

“We actually go to horse shows so it’s good just to stay there with our horses just to keep an eye on them and so that we can go on camping trips,” she said.

The other recipients of the campers were:

Angeliese, 16, Onondaga County

Callin, 6, Cayuga County

Carley, 3, Chenango County

Madyson, 10, Jefferson County

“It’s really hard to put into words the opportunity that we’re given for families to trust us and invite us into their lives at such a critical point,” Kuppermann said. “We see the good in people every single day, we get to put smiles on the faces of kids and their families but most importantly we get to put hope in their hearts and hope is a very powerful, powerful thing for kids and families.”

That hope translating into courage as the kids continue to enjoy life, now from the comfort of their new campers.

The wishes were made possible with support from Camping World and Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield.