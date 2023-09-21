LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC is honoring Childhood Cancer Awareness Month all September long. This week, the Make-A-Wish foundation granted Eliseo GIlbreath his wish for a golden retriever puppy.

Eliseo, battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, spent nine months receiving treatment at University Medical Center.

The Ronald McDonald House hosted Eliseo’s family while he was in Lubbock getting treatment. The organization wanted to be a part of his big day and help surprise Eliseo with his new dog, Rory.

The Ronald McDonald House set up a surprise in the backyard with his puppy on the day he was finally able to take Rory home.

Eliseo is receiving his latest cycle of maintenance at Cook’s Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where he has to undergo painful lumbar puncture and steroid treatments.

If you would like to help the family with medical expenses, click here.

His mom Ashley GIlbreath, also has a Facebook page called Permian Basin Cancer Kids, where she helps other parents going through something similar with much-needed resources.