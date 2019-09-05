Wish Wednesday: Elliot explores everything Hawaii has to offer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Elliot Mallory loves learning, dinosaurs and volcanoes. So, his wish to go to Hawaii was the perfect place.

“I liked to go to Volcano National Park and I became a junior ranger,” said Mallory, wish kid. “I went to the green sand beach, and I went to the black sand beach. I went snorkeling and on the submarine.”

One of the many highlights was hiking up a volcano, he said.

“Well, when I got to see the crater of Mount Kilauea I was amazed about how big the crater was,” he said. “I thought the crater was a lot smaller.”

For Elliot’s mom, Melanie Mallory, said knowing how far he’s come since his first heart surgery made the trip mean everything.

“The whole trip was incredible,” she said. “Thinking about where we were eight years ago in the hospital trying to figure out what our future is going to look like.”

“Then here we are on the big island of Hawaii going all day hiking to beaches we hear about and seeing all these amazing things,” she said.

“I saw this weird looking fish I’ve never seen before,” he said. “It’s like the fish that has a nose that’s kind of long. I have no idea what kind of fish it is, it’s really small and has a long nose.”

He said they even got up close to the green sand beach.

Don’t worry, he said there weren’t any encounters with sharks.

“I’m just glad I didn’t see any sharks while I was snorkeling,” he said.

A welcome Summer vacation, to just spend time together thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“It was just great to be in a different place and not have the stress of work, doctors appointments and all those things,” she said. “To be in this absolutely beautiful place and be able to experience that with our kids. To do things we’ve dreamed about doing.”

