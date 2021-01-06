Wish Wednesday: Former Wish Kid Celebrates Tech Graduation while reflecting on Wish

It was october of 2015 when Preston Gilmore learned he was going to Seattle.

“I went on my trip senior year of high school. I wanted to meet Russell Wilson,” said wish kid Preston Gilmore. “I always looked up to him as a football player and things like that. So we went to Seattle as a family. We went to the Seattle Seahawks facility. I met Russell Wilson and the whole entire team. We went to a game on Sunday and so overall it was about four or five days that we went.”

He got to hang out and throw the football with Wilson during the trip.

“I was awestruck in the moment. He was like ‘Hi I’m Russell.’ “I was like yeah, I know,” said Gilmore. I didn’t really know what to say after that so I just kind of stood there. He signed my jersey and we talked for a little bit. So it was really cool to do that.”

When Gilmore was 17-years-old, he was diagnosed with leukemia. This gave him and his family something to look forward to during treatment.

“The chemotherapy does such a toll on you physical wise but also you’re in a mental game. You have your good and your bad days. So just like the day we knew we were going on that trip and do all those things it’s just kind of like a countdown to look forward to and just something really really positive to look forward to,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore’s doctor suggested he stay home to continue his treatments while pursuing his education.

“I wanted to go to Tech anyway, so it worked out. So I stayed here and finished treatments on April 30th of 2018 which was my Sophomore year of college. Then after that, I continued to grind throughout Tech and graduated this last December.” said Gilmore.

He had plans to work in the sports world. His experience fighting cancer and working with organizations like Make-A-Wish changed his mind.

“I have a love for sports, but man the way that Make-A-Wish has touched me and things like that. And seeing how hospitals work and stuff like that I’ve really found a love for working for non profits,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore is planning to move to Dallas soon, with hopes of landing a job with the American Cancer Society or even the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.