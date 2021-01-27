Wish Wednesday: Founder of Make-A-Wish Foundation passes away

It all started when a little boy fighting cancer wanted to be an Arizona trooper for a day. Sadly, the man behind the magic of the very first wish has passed away.

Frank Shankwitz founded the Make-A-Wish Foundation. During the former state trooper’s time with the organization, Make-A-Wish granted wishes for more than half-a million kids.

Including hundreds on the South Plains.

The idea started with that 7-year-old boy named Chris whose dream was to become a motorcycle patrolman.

Shankwitz’ made it happen and a few days later Chris passed away.

Granting that wish, and what it did for chris inspired Shankwitz to eventually retire as a trooper and run the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Shankwitz was honored by former President George W. Bush for the difference he made in children’s lives.

He was 77 years old.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.