Wish Wednesday: From LEGO Land to LEGO’s for Life – Eric’s dream comes true

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wish kid Eric Rojo has a love of LEGO’s, so when it came to fulfilling his wish, the idea seemed to be perfect.

“He didn’t know what to do, so I told him ‘if you like LEGO’s why not ask for a shopping spree of LEGO’s.’ and he really liked the idea.” Said Monica Rojo, Eric’s mom.

LEGO’s for life, sounded like the perfect wish for Eric. Once he made the big decision he couldn’t wait for the packages to arrive.​

“Every single day he was asking if the LEGO’s were delivered. Everyday he made me open the door and see if the deliveries were there.” said Rojo.​

It took several days for the hundreds of LEGO’s to get there.​

Eric receiving a wish after he was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler, but something more was going on.​

“He was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy when he was ten,” Said Rojo. “It’s not a common mutation that he has. For example when Eric was born everything was normal, but when he turned one, he was trying to get off the floor but he couldn’t. He didn’t walk until he was two-years-old.​”

He’s gone through a lot of challenges since the diagnosis.​

“He’s never been able to run, or jump but he was able to learn how to walk.” said Rojo.​

Eric has always had a love for LEGO’s in particular putting together all the complicated ones.​

“He loves to follow the instructions of the manuals, he loves to follow step by step.” said Rojo.​

One of the first models he put together, this Disney castle, which took about a week to complete.​

“he’s always been a happy kid. When he got all those LEGO’s, he can spend hours and hours with the boxes. It’s one of those blessings you’re not thinking about the diagnosis and what’s going to happen.” said Rojo.​

These LEGO’s aren’t just a fun toy, Rojo said she’s noticed something else they’ve done for her son.​

“I think LEGO’s have really helped him use his imagination.” said Rojo.​

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

