Wish Wednesday: Get some Christmas shopping done and support Make-A-Wish at The Maj Boutique

On Thursday, there’s going to be a fun way to get some of your Christmas shopping done, support a small business, and support the Make-A-Wish Foundation all at the same time.

The Maj Boutique at 5207 98th Street is hosting a fundraiser to help wish kids on Thursday. Owner Amy Grisham is donating 20 percent of all sales for the day to the organization.

Shoppers can even choose to donate straight to Make-A-Wish Foundation if they choose. When Grisham heard the foundation’s big fundraising events were canceled due to the coronavirus, she knew she wanted to help.

“I just think as a community it would make someone’s wish come true,” she said. “I feel like that’s what we really need to remember during this time. Even just of strive in homes people are really getting sick and things like that, we can remember the smallest of things can make such a huge impact on someone’s life.”

If you haven’t been out to the boutique yet, she’s been in business for one year, and this was actually her dream come true.

“I decided to open the store and I geared it towards the [people] 30 and over. That can be fashion-forward great price point,” Grisham said. “We keep things moving a lot. As far as the color we go with is a lot brighter. I’m really focused on dressing the woman’s body.

She said she focuses on stocking clothes for all different body shapes and sizes.

“I always like to say I’m the best camouflager,” she said, “so we provide a lot of things like that. So I think it’s been an amazing experience.”

The Maj Boutique is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at 5207 98th St Suite 300.

Click here to visit their website.