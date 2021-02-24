Wish Wednesday: Get your car washed and help grant wishes at the same time

LUBBOCK, Texas — Now that the winter storm is over, your car is probably in need of a little clean-up.

Our friends over at Racer Classic Car Wash near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue can take care of you.

During the month of February, they’re donating one dollar from every wash to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Every single dollar counts, as we’re still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Which has made fundraising and wish granting a bit more difficult recently.

“It’s important for the Lubbock community to rally together. These kids are so deserving of their wishes, and without Waltzing for Wishes we don’t really have the opportunity to give it to them without local businesses such as Racer rallying for them and so they’re contribution is huge,” said Allison Childress, a board member at the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It’s perfect timing to get a car wash too. You have until Sunday to go get your car washed.

If you’re a business owner and would like to host a similar fundraiser, send Allison an email at allison@thesocialitetx.com