Wish Wednesday: Give Kids the World is temporarily closing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our wish kids are among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Which is why many travel wishes are postponed right now. Lots of wish kids are waiting patiently for their trips to Disney World.

When they go to Florida, they get to stay at Give Kids The World. Its their home away from home.​

Sadly, the village has closed for an undetermined amount of time.​

next week, the facility will lay off one hundred seventy one staff members.​

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is it’s biggest partner. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, more than seven hundred wish kids stayed here each month.​

A small team of employees will remain at the village. They have every intention of opening back up when its safe.​

For now they could really use donations click here if you’d like to help out.​

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​

