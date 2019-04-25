Wish Wednesday: Hannah gives us a tour of her magical room

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hannah loves everything sparkles, pink, and unicorns. So, naturally her wish for a room make-over had to be magical, right down to her dream wall paper.

“The wall paper I wanted was a unicorn forest,” said Hannah Brown, Wish Kid. “A forest but with cotton candy clouds, pink sky and unicorns in the forest.”

Though the Make-A-Wish Foundation couldn’t find that exact wall paper, they came up with the next best thing.

“Cotton candy wall,” Hannah said. “I call it my cotton candy wall. It looks like cotton candy.”

After a long road of treatment, the new room is now a magical retreat.

“She was five-years-old when a brain tumor was discovered,” said Kim Brown, Hannah’s mom. “It was emergency surgery. She woke up actually paralyzed on her left side. Little by little she’s re-gained a lot of that back by a lot of hard work and the grace of God.”

Six months after the treatment on her brain, doctors found another tumor in one of her lungs.

“It took a while to figure out what exactly this is,” Kim Brown said. “But its been pretty much determined, its a unique brain sarcoma that moved to her lung which is incredibly rare.”

After being in the hospital in Dallas for two months, Hannah was finally able to go home.

“The room makeover was perfect for her at the time she couldn’t travel,” Kim said. “She was going to be home a lot. She’s actually been isolated. There was a sliding bed under here. They added a trundle which we really needed because when she was doing chemo either my husband or I had to be there.”

When she arrived back home, the room was everything she imagined, complete with unicorns.

“They have horns and I don’t know why I like them,” Hannah Brown said. “I just like them because they’re so pretty.”

Hannah still doesn’t have function in her left hand, but she’s walking and getting stronger every day. On Saturday, she’ll take the stage at the waltzing for wishes gala and dance with her dad.

She said she and her dad haven’t been practicing so they aren’t too sure what their dance will be like.

Even though there will be hundreds of people in the audience with all eyes on Hannah, she said she isn’t too worried.

“I’m not very nervous,” Hannah said. “I don’t have a whole lot of stage fright.”

It’ll be a special evening, especially for her family who has seen her overcome so many obstacles.