LUBBOCK, Texas — Many Wish Kids’ dreams are on hold right now because of COVID-19.

You might remember Hannah, a young lady from Plainview who wished for a room makeover.​

It was everything she dreamed it would be, and more. She’s now eight years old. This is her message for kids whose wishes are being delayed.​

If you’d like to get involved with the make-a-wish foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.​ https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/​